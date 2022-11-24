Lorraine Primary pupils prove to be the wind beneath music teacher’s wings
Grateful band members present Lillian Koers with special award in recognition of excellence
By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 November 2022
Thirty-eight years since she took over the role of teaching music at Lorraine Primary School, Lillian Koers was honoured by the school’s wind band with a special award during this year’s annual music evening.
The grade 7 pupils, who presented the award, said it was to acknowledge Koers’s excellence in music, and her positive effect on the school and the community over decades of tirelessly producing talented musicians...
Lorraine Primary pupils prove to be the wind beneath music teacher’s wings
Grateful band members present Lillian Koers with special award in recognition of excellence
Thirty-eight years since she took over the role of teaching music at Lorraine Primary School, Lillian Koers was honoured by the school’s wind band with a special award during this year’s annual music evening.
The grade 7 pupils, who presented the award, said it was to acknowledge Koers’s excellence in music, and her positive effect on the school and the community over decades of tirelessly producing talented musicians...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics