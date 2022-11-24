×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Jazz legends pass on skills to younger generation

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 November 2022

They may be elderly and enjoyed the fruits of their own careers, but Nelson Mandela Bay’s jazz legends are still actively nourishing the future of the arts by training the next generation of artists.

On Wednesday, the group wrapped up a three-month arts programme at two of Gqeberha’s township schools...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read