Helenvale band marches to own drum for 18 years
Community musical group part of heart and soul of northern areas’ suburb
By Roslyn Baatjies - 24 November 2022
When residents hear the trumpets, drums and trombones of the Helenvale Brass Band, they follow them wherever they march through the streets.
And, leader Quinton Lawack said, that was how it had been for the last 18 years...
