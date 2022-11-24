Fire rages at Ikamvelihle informal settlement in Gqeberha

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that engulfed multiple shacks at the Ikamvelihle informal settlement in Gqeberha on Thursday afternoon.
While it was not yet clear what caused the fire or whether there were any injuries or fatalities, Ward 53 councillor Zwelandile Tsotso said owners of some of the shacks were still at work.
“I was in a family meeting. I just received the report and I’m making my way to the scene of the fire.
“A fire brigade has arrived but many of the people who own the burning shacks are still at work since morning.
“I’m not sure how the fire started at this moment,” Tsotso said.
Firefighters continued to battle the fire around 6pm.
This is a developing story.
