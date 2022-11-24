Elephant Park residents finally have access to legal electricity
By Andisa Bonani - 24 November 2022
Low-hanging and ground-running electricity cables will hopefully be a thing of the past for Elephant Park informal settlement residents where more than 700 households received light from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Wednesday.
The R7m Wells Estate electrification project is part of the metro’s efforts to curb the skyrocketing non-technical electricity losses that have racked up R256m this quarter alone, and more than R800m this financial year...
