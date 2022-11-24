Dad gets suspended jail term for beating son over Minecraft
By Devon Koen - 24 November 2022
A Gqeberha father found guilty of assaulting his nine-year-old son several times with a wooden spoon because he did not know how to play Minecraft properly, has been handed a five-year suspended prison sentence.
While the man maintained it was within his parental rights to smack the boy — and that, according to the Bible, he was correct to follow the “spare the rod and spoil the child” practise — the court ruled otherwise, relying on a Constitutional Court ruling outlawing corporal punishment...
