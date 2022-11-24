Cheetah siblings find better pastures in Greenbushes
Rewilding programme at new Nyosi Wildlife Reserve aimed at reconnecting people and nature
By Guy Rogers - 24 November 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay’s new residents have arrived, after two cheetahs were released on a new nature reserve on the outskirts of Gqeberha where the fresh urban conservation initiative aims to reconnect the local community and nature.
The young brother and sister cheetah are the first to come through the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve’s rewilding collaboration programme with the Cheetah Meta Population Initiative, which focuses on building the species gene pool globally...
