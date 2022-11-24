Bhanga highlights crumbling infrastructure in Council of Provinces debate

Deteriorating roads, raw sewage flowing into drinking water sources and unmaintained stormwater drains.
These are just some of the signs of failing infrastructure across the Eastern Cape which is destroying small towns, according to DA MPL Nqaba Bhanga.
Bhanga presented these sentiments during the National Council of Provinces debate on the state of municipal infrastructure on Wednesday under the theme “Building a viable municipal infrastructure network for effective and efficient delivery of services to communities”.
He said that in the Sundays River Valley there were more than 3,000 potholes and it was unlikely they would be repaired any time soon.
Ailing road infrastructure affected the day-to-day life of residents and had a direct negative effect on the local economy, he said.
“For the past 28 years, small towns across the province have been allowed to slowly collapse.
“Money meant for maintenance and upgrades have been squandered on skyrocketing costs of employment.”
Bhanga said local municipalities were supposed to be the heart of service delivery but after years of neglect and mismanagement, this was no longer the case.
He said piped water in two-thirds of SA’s municipalities did not meet minimum standards and untreated sewage often flowed into drinking water dams.
“One only has to look to the Chris Hani District Municipality, which has shown time and again its inability to manage sewerage infrastructure.
“Raw sewage continues to flow unabated into the Great Fish River, with no apparent consequences for those responsible.
“It is a ticking time bomb. Our water security must be ensured.
“Businesses need water and accessible road networks to operate and without it, businesses may be forced to shut their doors.
“The Eastern Cape cannot afford to lose jobs by scaring off private sector investment.”
He called on municipalities to collaborate with the provincial and national government to address the crumbling infrastructure with proper planning.
“It is vitally important that allocated funds make their way to infrastructure and that visible service delivery is restored.”
HeraldLIVE
Bhanga highlights crumbling infrastructure in Council of Provinces debate
Image: WERNER HILLS
