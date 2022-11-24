×

Bank official to testify in R2m fraud trial

By Devon Koen - 24 November 2022

The trial of three people accused of swindling a Gqeberha wholesaler out of nearly R2m is expected to continue in the city’s commercial crimes court on Friday.

The attorneys for two of the accused were not available on Thursday...

