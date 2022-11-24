Bank official to testify in R2m fraud trial
Premium
By Devon Koen - 24 November 2022
The trial of three people accused of swindling a Gqeberha wholesaler out of nearly R2m is expected to continue in the city’s commercial crimes court on Friday.
The attorneys for two of the accused were not available on Thursday...
Bank official to testify in R2m fraud trial
The trial of three people accused of swindling a Gqeberha wholesaler out of nearly R2m is expected to continue in the city’s commercial crimes court on Friday.
The attorneys for two of the accused were not available on Thursday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics