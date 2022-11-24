120,000 people have spoken: Government must end 'slaughter of children' by banning pit bulls

The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation will hand over a petition with more than 120,000 signatures calling for a ban on pit bulls to agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza as soon as her department gives it a date.
According to the foundation, Didiza has the authority to promulgate new regulations in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
However, the conversation has not gone further than an acknowledgment of receipt of the foundation’s letter.
On Thursday the foundation’s founder Sizwe Kupelo said the death of a one-year-old boy, who was mauled by a neighbour’s pit bull on Wednesday, could have been prevented.
“The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation joins the family of a one-year-old East London boy in mourning the tragic death of the little one who was viciously attacked and killed by a neighbour’s pit bull. The unnecessary death in Cambridge is the latest in a string of attacks by the wild animals called pit bulls that some people have kept as domestic pets.
“The boy’s life was tragically cut short — something that could have been prevented had the wild animals been banned like in many countries,” he said.
Kupelo said the government must end “this slaughter by banning pit bulls”.
“We are calling on the current leaders in government to protect the future leaders of this country by ensuring they ensure everyone has a right to life as our constitution guarantees.
“Though it won’t bring back the little one, we are calling on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the owner of the dog is held to account. The courts should send a strong message to other pit bull lovers by sentencing owners of dogs who have attacked and killed people to lengthy prison terms,” he said.
A month ago, after 10-year-old Storm Nuku was killed by his family’s pit bulls in Gqeberha, the foundation wrote to police minister Bheki Cele, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Didiza requesting an intervention.
While the foundation called for the castration of male pit bulls and the sterilisation of female pit bulls, those who supported their cause begged the government to remove “the unpredictable dogs” from all South African homes.
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said at first glance, the petition may appear to be outrageous, especially to pit bull owners, however upon careful reflection, the petition advocates for the protection of people and responsible pet ownership.
The petition also calls for stronger regulations for keeping pit bulls and other power-breed animals requiring owners to have permits.
Canine behavioural experts say pit bulls are considered to be dangerous because statistically, they kill more people than any other breed of dog.
Cape Town dog behaviourist Taryn Blyth said pit bulls were developed as fighting dogs, by genetically selecting dogs easily triggered to grab, shake and kill other animals, including other dogs.
Pit Bulls have very little history of being bred as pets and so still retain a very strong propensity to go straight from looking at something to grabbing it, shaking it and ripping it to pieces — which is what the people who designed them wanted them to do.
Russia, Finland, Denmark, the UK, Portugal, parts of Germany, China, Brazil and Australia are among countries that have either banned or placed restrictions on ownership of the breed or its importation.
TimesLIVE
120,000 people have spoken: Government must end 'slaughter of children' by banning pit bulls
Senior reporter
Image: artman1/123rf.com
The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation will hand over a petition with more than 120,000 signatures calling for a ban on pit bulls to agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza as soon as her department gives it a date.
According to the foundation, Didiza has the authority to promulgate new regulations in terms of the Animals Protection Act.
However, the conversation has not gone further than an acknowledgment of receipt of the foundation’s letter.
On Thursday the foundation’s founder Sizwe Kupelo said the death of a one-year-old boy, who was mauled by a neighbour’s pit bull on Wednesday, could have been prevented.
“The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation joins the family of a one-year-old East London boy in mourning the tragic death of the little one who was viciously attacked and killed by a neighbour’s pit bull. The unnecessary death in Cambridge is the latest in a string of attacks by the wild animals called pit bulls that some people have kept as domestic pets.
“The boy’s life was tragically cut short — something that could have been prevented had the wild animals been banned like in many countries,” he said.
Kupelo said the government must end “this slaughter by banning pit bulls”.
“We are calling on the current leaders in government to protect the future leaders of this country by ensuring they ensure everyone has a right to life as our constitution guarantees.
“Though it won’t bring back the little one, we are calling on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the owner of the dog is held to account. The courts should send a strong message to other pit bull lovers by sentencing owners of dogs who have attacked and killed people to lengthy prison terms,” he said.
A month ago, after 10-year-old Storm Nuku was killed by his family’s pit bulls in Gqeberha, the foundation wrote to police minister Bheki Cele, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla and Didiza requesting an intervention.
While the foundation called for the castration of male pit bulls and the sterilisation of female pit bulls, those who supported their cause begged the government to remove “the unpredictable dogs” from all South African homes.
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said at first glance, the petition may appear to be outrageous, especially to pit bull owners, however upon careful reflection, the petition advocates for the protection of people and responsible pet ownership.
The petition also calls for stronger regulations for keeping pit bulls and other power-breed animals requiring owners to have permits.
Canine behavioural experts say pit bulls are considered to be dangerous because statistically, they kill more people than any other breed of dog.
Cape Town dog behaviourist Taryn Blyth said pit bulls were developed as fighting dogs, by genetically selecting dogs easily triggered to grab, shake and kill other animals, including other dogs.
Pit Bulls have very little history of being bred as pets and so still retain a very strong propensity to go straight from looking at something to grabbing it, shaking it and ripping it to pieces — which is what the people who designed them wanted them to do.
Russia, Finland, Denmark, the UK, Portugal, parts of Germany, China, Brazil and Australia are among countries that have either banned or placed restrictions on ownership of the breed or its importation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics