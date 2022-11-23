In a heartfelt address during the state banquet in honour of President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, King Charles III said the “the wrongs” committed in the past must be acknowledged.
“While there are elements of that history which provoke profound sorrow, it is essential we seek to understand them. As I said to Commonwealth leaders earlier this year, we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past if we are to unlock the power of our common future.”
Ramaphosa was among the 171 guests at the dinner. Guests included senior members of the royal family, the Prince and Princess of Wales William and Katherine, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South African high commissioner Kingsley Mamabolo.
The king, who began his speech with greetings in six of South Africa’s official languages — including isiZulu, Sesotho, Tshivenda and Xhosa — said South Africa, like the Commonwealth, has always been a part of his life.
We must acknowledge ‘wrongs of the past’, says King Charles
“My mother often recalled her visit in 1947, the year before I was born, when from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, she pledged her life to the service of the people of the Commonwealth.
“It is therefore particularly moving and special that you are our guest on this, the first state visit we have hosted. If I may, I would like to give you our belated but very best wishes for your birthday last week.”
Charles fondly recalled his mother hosting former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, and said he was present for those visits.
“On each of those occasions, she expressed her admiration for your country and its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity.”
He remembered his mother spoke warmly of her return from South Africa in 1995 when she was the late Mandela’s guest.
“During one of my own visits to South Africa in 1997, President Mandela told me he had conferred on my mother a special name, Motlalepula, meaning ‘to come with rain’. I have been reassured this was a mark of the particular affection President Mandela felt for the queen, rather than a remark on the British habit of taking our weather with us.”
The relationship between South Africa and the UK is centuries old, he noted.
“Your visit offers an opportunity for us to chart a path forward together, investing in each other’s potential and facing the challenges of our world together, as partners and as friends, striving for equality, justice and fairness for all.”
He also celebrated the life of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his “memorable teachings”, and paid tribute to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for “leading and inspiring” South Africa to victory in 2019 and Banyana Banyana for bringing home the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).
“It’s the responsibility of leaders and partners in the UN, G20 and the Commonwealth to create opportunity, prosperity and security for others. Perhaps above all, we must find and implement practical solutions to the twin existential threats of climate change and biodiversity loss.
“To this end, I am proud the UK, along with France, Germany, the US and the EU, have established a lasting partnership with South Africa by supporting your ambitions for a just energy transition to a sustainable, green, economically vibrant future, and that our countries are committed to ensuring an ambitious global biodiversity framework in Montreal this December.”
Ramaphosa said: “In times of uncertainty and instability, a friendship such as ours is particularly important. We are urged by our common commitment to peace, stability, democracy and shared prosperity to work together to overcome the difficulties of the present and prepare ourselves for the challenges of the future.”
He said he hoped the visit would “expand the scope and deepen the value” of the relationship.
“We look forward through this visit to reinforce our co-operation in areas such as investment and trade, in education and skills development, in health and in science and innovation.”
TimesLIVE
