UK parliament lauds Ramaphosa for restoring Mandela’s vision for SA
Presidency reporter
Image: Amanda Khoza/Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa received a standing ovation after delivering his address at a joint sitting of parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on Tuesday afternoon.
“It is reassuring that since becoming president in 2018, you have led the way in restoring the Mandela vision for your country. I wonder if you and the people of South Africa realise the importance to the people of the United Kingdom of the success of the rainbow nation?” said Lord Speaker John McFall.
“We welcomed president [Nelson] Mandela in 1996 and his great legacy lives on with a statue standing proudly at Parliament Square. I also remember his statue being erected in London South Bank in 1985 as many British people called for his release.”
Beyond Westminster, he said, the United Kingdom has a diverse connection to those who built the modern South Africa.
McFall said the UK sees South Africa as a beacon of hope, reconciliation and common good.
“We work together to protect mutual security interests, improved trade and promote inclusive growth. South Africa is our largest trading partner in Africa and we have love for South African wine, as I am sure many members of the House of Lords and Commons can testify.”
Image: Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS
He said the Springboks’ recent World Cup win was to be commended.
“Captained by Siya Kolisi and cheered in many pubs and bars in London, it was more than a sporting triumph. It showed that what would have seemed impossible 30 years ago, a black captain of the Springboks, became possible.”
In his address Ramaphosa said in a world beset by conflict, instability, poverty and inequality “we face the existential threat of a planet that is warming at a rate far faster than can sustainably be endured”.
He called for collective action within the appropriate global governance systems, saying it was “ more important than ever before”.
“A strong partnership between South Africa and the United Kingdom could make a significant contribution to multilateralism and the achievement of consensus on critical global issues.
“It is essential that we reform the international institutions on which we rely in times of crisis and need. We look to the United Kingdom to raise its voice in favour of more representative and more inclusive international bodies, including the UN Security Council and global financial institutions.”
These bodies, said Ramaphosa, need to be better equipped to respond to the needs of countries with developing economies.
He said during his lunch with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace he had the opportunity to discuss initiatives that can be embarked upon by the Commonwealth.
Turning to climate change, Ramaphosa said countries that carry the least responsibility for global warming are most vulnerable to its effects.
“They do not have the resources needed to adapt to drought, floods and rising sea levels. As they seek to grow, industrialise and diversify their economies, their energy needs will increase and the space they have to reduce emissions will keep narrowing.”
Ramaphosa said this places a responsibility on industrialised nations to contribute substantial resources to low- and middle-income countries to fund their climate actions.
“This is not charity.”
This, he said, is compensation for the harm done, and the harm yet to be done, to people in developing economies as a consequence of the industrialisation of wealthy countries.
“And because a global reduction in emissions benefits all countries and all people, it is a necessary investment in the future of humanity.”
Ramaphosa said he appreciated the UK’s commitment to the implementation of a just energy transition.
“It demonstrates a clear recognition by the UK government of the importance of supporting transitions to low-carbon economies in a manner that does not disadvantage affected workers, communities or industries that will be impacted negatively.
“We have called on the United Kingdom and the other partners to ensure a substantial part of the funding through the just energy transition deal takes the form of grants and highly concessional loans.”
He said the final outcomes of COP27 this year hold the promise of concerted action to address climate change.
Ramaphosa assured MPs South Africa was tackling reforms to recover the economy, fight state capture and stabilise the energy crisis.
He thanked the UK for standing by South Africa during “our darkest hours in friendship, solidarity and partnership”.
