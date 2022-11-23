Strengthen penguin colony fishing closures, Bay scientist urges
Without decisive intervention, species will be extinct within 10 years
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 23 November 2022
Expand and entrench the temporary fishing closures around the African penguin colonies or within 10 years there will be no more penguins.
That is the call from Nelson Mandela University penguin specialist Dr Lorien Pichegru, who said this week it was “crunch time” for the endangered species...
