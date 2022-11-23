Sidwell fire station marks 50 years of serving community
By Yolanda Palezweni - 23 November 2022
One of the oldest fire stations in the metro, and reportedly one of the busiest in the country, celebrated a milestone 50 years of fighting fires, saving kittens and coming to the rescue of Nelson Mandela Bay residents on Tuesday.
The brave firefighters and the management team enjoyed the fanfare at the Sidwell fire station, where station divisional head Godfrey Gelderbloem reflected on their challenges and rewards over the years...
