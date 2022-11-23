R33m on the line as Nelson Mandela Bay fails to spend funds
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 23 November 2022
While some councillors are moved into guesthouses due to service delivery unrest and threats, the national human settlements department has threatened to withhold funds to improve informal settlements in Nelson Mandela Bay after the municipality failed to spend any of the R33m allocated in September.
The department is poised to pull back the money for up to 30 days if the municipality fails to explain in detail why the funding should not be withheld, and submit a plan with key targets...
R33m on the line as Nelson Mandela Bay fails to spend funds
While some councillors are moved into guesthouses due to service delivery unrest and threats, the national human settlements department has threatened to withhold funds to improve informal settlements in Nelson Mandela Bay after the municipality failed to spend any of the R33m allocated in September.
The department is poised to pull back the money for up to 30 days if the municipality fails to explain in detail why the funding should not be withheld, and submit a plan with key targets...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics