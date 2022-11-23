Pregnant women suffer as C-sections called off amid strike
By Tshepiso Mametela - 23 November 2022
Emergency C-sections were among the many procedures called off due to disruptions at Dora Nginza Hospital when about 100 workers downed tools on Tuesday.
Heavily pregnant women, some waiting to go into theatre since last week, were seen wandering around the maternity ward as union-affiliated staff took to the corridors to chant and sing...
