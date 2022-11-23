×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New principal excited about putting plans for Triomf Primary into effect

Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 23 November 2022

Four months into the job of principal at a primary school in Salsoneville, Dr Charlotte Hendricks is excited to be giving back to the community that raised her.

Hendricks, 54, was raised in Bethelsdorp, a stone’s throw from Triomf Primary School where she started working as the principal on July 19...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read