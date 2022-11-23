New principal excited about putting plans for Triomf Primary into effect
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 23 November 2022
Four months into the job of principal at a primary school in Salsoneville, Dr Charlotte Hendricks is excited to be giving back to the community that raised her.
Hendricks, 54, was raised in Bethelsdorp, a stone’s throw from Triomf Primary School where she started working as the principal on July 19...
