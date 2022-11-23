Fraud-accused city manager lashes out at reporters outside court
By Devon Koen - 23 November 2022
After her application to amend her bail conditions was dismissed, Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi lashed out at reporters and splashed a bottle of water at them outside the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
The man who had accompanied her to court went as far as picking up a traffic cone in an attempt to intimidate reporters...
