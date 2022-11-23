×

#CrimeStats show how communities are failing to protect children: Cele

By TimesLIVE - 23 November 2022
Police minister Bheki Cele. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

In the six months from April to September, 558 children were killed in South Africa.

Police minister Bheki Cele said this showed how communities are failing to protect children — among the most vulnerable in society.

Between July and September, 1,895 assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm cases involving children were reported to police.

Women are also exposed to danger, with Cele decrying the unacceptably high rates of gender-based crimes.

In the three months to September, double-digit percentage increases were recorded in attacks on women: Murders (989 cases), attempted murder (1,277) and assault (13,000 cases).

Stark reality
Image: SAPS

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

