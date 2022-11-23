Couple in fake death case disappointed as bail application postponed
Premium
By Elaine King - 23 November 2022
It was a long and fruitless day at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court for the couple arrested for allegedly defrauding Old Mutual out of R1.7m by pretending Robbie Smith had died in a car accident in 1999.
Smith and his wife, Alice, were also charged for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. ..
Couple in fake death case disappointed as bail application postponed
It was a long and fruitless day at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court for the couple arrested for allegedly defrauding Old Mutual out of R1.7m by pretending Robbie Smith had died in a car accident in 1999.
Smith and his wife, Alice, were also charged for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics