News

Broken municipal fleet at Deal Party depot seen as security risk

Committee meeting highlights litany of problems around transport directorate

By Andisa Bonani - 23 November 2022

The dozens of broken and damaged vehicles that pile up at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Deal Party depot due to repair delays at the roads and transport directorate have been dubbed a security risk.

The delays have been blamed on the difficulty in acquiring  municipal insurance numbers and accident damage reports done by the Metro Police, as well critical posts remaining vacant...

