Women jobseekers snared in car theft scam
Employment offers turn into ploy to steal vehicles in Bay and Garden Route
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 22 November 2022
A suspected car theft syndicate using unsuspecting job-seeking women as go-betweens to steal vehicles from private sellers, is believed to have expanded from the Garden Route to Nelson Mandela Bay.
A 46-year-old Redhouse Village woman, arrested in Despatch two weeks ago on charges of vehicle theft, is an alleged victim of the syndicate and is warning other women looking for work to be vigilant...
