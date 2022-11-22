Police launch manhunt after Free State student fatally shot

Parkweg police in the Free State launched a manhunt for at least two suspects for the murder of a 23-year-old Central University of Technology student and the robbery of a female friend who is a student at the University of Free State.

According to the 20-year-old female witness who was robbed, she and her friend were walking from the local store at about 10.30pm when they were attacked by the suspects at the corner of John Knox and Calvyn Streets in the Universitas area.

Mangaung metro police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane said the witness alleges that while walking towards John Knox Street, they noticed a white old model Mercedes-Benz sedan with occupants inside.

“Suddenly two males attacked them and while [she was] being assaulted by one of the perpetrators the other went after the 23-year-old male friend. The suspect robbed her of a Hewlett Packard laptop and a toiletries bag,” he said.

As she walked on John Knox Street after the attack she came across the body of her male friend laying motionless in the middle of the street. She saw that he was bleeding from a wound to the back of his head.

“All suspects boarded into the old Mercedes-Benz sedan and fled in Paul Kruger Street direction,” he said.

Covane said police and paramedics arrived and the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

“A 9mm cartridge case was found and collected as evidence. A case of murder and robbery with a firearm was opened at Parkweg Police Station,” he added.

Police appealed to members of the public who have information that could help with the investigation or lead to the arrest of the suspects to call Capt David Ramasoala at 082 4681 624.

Alternatively, information can be submitted on the MySAPS App, or they can call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE