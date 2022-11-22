Former Merino Butchery worker to stand trial for murder in April
Premium
By Devon Koen - 22 November 2022
A former butchery worker accused of stabbing a colleague to death at a well-known North End butchery is expected to stand trial in 2023.
Lucien Plaatjies, 37, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday...
Former Merino Butchery worker to stand trial for murder in April
A former butchery worker accused of stabbing a colleague to death at a well-known North End butchery is expected to stand trial in 2023.
Lucien Plaatjies, 37, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics