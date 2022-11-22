Five men sentenced to life for 2018 murder

Gqeberha police have welcomed the life sentences imposed on five men for the 2018 murder of a 55-year-old Motherwell woman.
The men, aged between 19 and 33, were found to have been part of a group of seven who entered the Mpheko Street, NU7, home of Nosipho Mabusela and her physically challenged husband, Clyde, 62, at about 11pm on March 11 2018 after breaking down a door.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men then went to the couple’s bedroom and ordered them to remain in bed while they ransacked the house and loaded their household goods into a red Toyota Avanza.
“As [Mabusela] got up to investigate, two accused returned and ordered her to cover her face and fatally shot her.
“Her husband, who was lying next to her, was not harmed,” Naidu said.
On hearing the shots, alert neighbours immediately contacted the police who arrived at the house while the men were still inside.
Some suspects fled on foot while the others sped away in the Avanza.
“The vehicle was stopped and two accused were arrested,” Naidu said.
“All the stolen goods were in the vehicle.”
As the investigation unfolded, some suspects were identified through fingerprints.
The two arrested suspects appeared in court three days after the shooting on charges of murder and robbery.
A third person was arrested about a week later in Kabega Park for the illegal possession of a firearm and was also positively linked to the murder.
Three other suspects were later apprehended.
One of the men who turned state witness died during the trial while the others remained in custody until the finalisation of the case.
According to Naidu, the motive for the murder was about disability money paid out to Clyde after he became paralysed following a botched operation.
Control of the couple’s financial affairs and assets would be managed by his sister if his wife was dead.
The couple had no children. Clyde also died before the trial was finalised.
On November 8, Lelethu Platana, Mfusi Ntushelo, Mpumelelo Dlanga, Buyile Jambela and Sikhumbuzo Hoyi, were found guilty of housebreaking with intent to rob, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder and one charge each for the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
On Monday, the Gqeberha regional court sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Five men sentenced to life for 2018 murder
