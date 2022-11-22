Eastern Cape wild tortoise numbers under threat
Concern over rise in poachers, opportunistic criminals smuggling indigenous reptiles to Gauteng

By Tshepiso Mametela - 22 November 2022
The sentience of wild tortoises is under threat as reptile poaching escalates into plunder in SA, with an illegal underground trade sprouting in the Eastern Cape.
Premeditated poaching and opportunistic criminals are said to be at the heart of the situation, allegedly smuggling a high number of the indigenous reptiles to Gauteng...
