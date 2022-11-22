Businessman tees up to make life easier for children in hospital
By Simtembile Mgidi - 22 November 2022
Driven by his love for children and swinging in to make a change, KwaMagxaki’s Thando Nondlwana hosted his fifth annual charity golf day on Sunday to raise funds to renovate the Dora Nginza Hospital paediatric ward.
The charity golf day at the Humewood Golf Club saw the TN Measured to the T director collecting R45,000 towards his aptly named Smiley Children project. ..
Businessman tees up to make life easier for children in hospital
Driven by his love for children and swinging in to make a change, KwaMagxaki’s Thando Nondlwana hosted his fifth annual charity golf day on Sunday to raise funds to renovate the Dora Nginza Hospital paediatric ward.
The charity golf day at the Humewood Golf Club saw the TN Measured to the T director collecting R45,000 towards his aptly named Smiley Children project. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics