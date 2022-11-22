Another arrest in R24m toilet tender case
By Devon Koen - 22 November 2022
While city manager Noxolo Nqwazi waits to hear the outcome of her bid to have her bail conditions altered, a woman was arrested on Monday in connection with the R24m Nelson Mandela Bay toilet tender fraud case.
Nonpumezo Ngotsha and her business, Thuthiko Logistics, were charged and she appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday...
