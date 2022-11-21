Upgraded Nelson Mandela Bay security system could hit residents in the pocket
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 November 2022
Residents could foot the bill for a R50m hybrid system that would see private companies helping to guard municipal assets — years after the Nelson Mandela Bay council decided to do away with contract security and insource guards instead.
To fund the proposed hybrid system that was announced earlier in 2022 in council, either municipal departments would have to cut back on spending and the money sourced from the operating budget, or an additional property rate increase would be required...
