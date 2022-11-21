×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

‘Towering giant’ of sport and business dies at 79

By Luvuyo Mjekula - 21 November 2022

A towering giant, a soldier, a mentor and a caring father.

That is how Fezile Rosehill Sobikwa, fondly known as Bhuti Feya, was described following his death after being ill for some time...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dawn Humphries
DHL Stormers Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy tour

Most Read