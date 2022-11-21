KwaZulu-Natal tourism was dealt a blow on Monday morning when protesters blocked the road to the popular Giant’s Castle Resort in the Mahlutshini area.
Tourists forced to delay trips to Giant's Castle as protesters demand jobs
KwaZulu-Natal tourism was dealt a blow on Monday morning when protesters blocked the road to the popular Giant’s Castle Resort in the Mahlutshini area.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife issued an alert to visitors to delay their trip until further notice.
“The community is demanding job opportunities. The police have been informed and will be on the scene shortly with Ezemvelo to engage the community.
“We appeal to all guests booked at Giant’s Castle to delay their trip until further notice later today. They may also call our head office on 033-845-1000 for updates or check out Ezemvelo social media platforms for updates,” the wildlife authority said.
Meanwhile, the Bridge City Management Association said protests were also taking place outside the Durban mall precinct.
“The protest action affects access into the precinct at the M25 KwaMashu offramp into Bridge City and at the corner of Bridge City Boulevard and the Ntuzuma access road.”
