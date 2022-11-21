Thieves steal puppy from Newton Park home
It seems when a pair of would-be burglars jumped over a wall in Newton Park they were determined not to leave empty-handed, even if that meant stealing a family’s three-month-old puppy.
Jean-Pierre Gonzales is offering a R2,000 reward for anyone who can help him track down his family’s beloved black Labrador, Athena...
News reporter
