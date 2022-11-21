Israel fugitive Ben Simon and his seven co-accused appeared in a Johannesburg courtroom briefly and behind closed doors on Monday after their dramatic arrest in Bryanston last week.
National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Randburg magistrate's court dealt with the media's application to film proceedings.
“Unfortunately the court ruled that the media must be barred from this proceedings. That decision was informed by the fact that the state and the defence opposed the media's application, owing to reasons of safety and security,” Mjonondwane said.
She said the prosecution led evidence by the investigating officer, who voiced concern in terms of the sensitivity of the investigations that are continuing. “Therefore the court ruled that the media cannot be allowed at this stage.”
The case was postponed to allow for preparation of extradition documents and for the state to conduct profiling of the suspects.
'Sensitive investigations' on the go in alleged Israeli gang trial
