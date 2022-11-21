Men nabbed with stolen firearms and ivory
By Herald Reporter - 21 November 2022
Two men were arrested for the possession of stolen firearms, ivory and other property on Friday in Cape St Francis.
St Francis Bay police and a private security company joined forces and arrested the men...
