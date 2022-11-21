Ebubeleni Music Festival returns in full force after two-year Covid-19 hiatus
By Zamandulo Malonde - 21 November 2022
SA’s creme de la creme of music will take to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium stage when the annual Ebubeleni Music Festival returns to its original date on December 30 after two years of lockdown restrictions.
Artists include Gqeberha-born Zonke Dikana, Ami Faku, Vusi Nova and Phinda, Makhadzi, Msaki, Mandisi Dyantyis, Nomfundo Mho, Musa Keys, K.O and 10 other locals...
Ebubeleni Music Festival returns in full force after two-year Covid-19 hiatus
SA’s creme de la creme of music will take to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium stage when the annual Ebubeleni Music Festival returns to its original date on December 30 after two years of lockdown restrictions.
Artists include Gqeberha-born Zonke Dikana, Ami Faku, Vusi Nova and Phinda, Makhadzi, Msaki, Mandisi Dyantyis, Nomfundo Mho, Musa Keys, K.O and 10 other locals...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics