Convicted fraudster testifies against former co-accused
Premium
By Devon Koen - 21 November 2022
A former administration clerk and convicted fraudster, Rochanda Leander, turned on her former co-accused, including her mother-in-law, when she took to the stand in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday.
Leander, who was sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty, testified on behalf of the state against former friend and Keens Wholesalers colleague Megan Brooks, Brooks’s then boyfriend, Leeroy Bezuidenhout, and her mother-in-law, Bernadette Hendricks, in their R2m fraud trial...
Convicted fraudster testifies against former co-accused
A former administration clerk and convicted fraudster, Rochanda Leander, turned on her former co-accused, including her mother-in-law, when she took to the stand in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday.
Leander, who was sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty, testified on behalf of the state against former friend and Keens Wholesalers colleague Megan Brooks, Brooks’s then boyfriend, Leeroy Bezuidenhout, and her mother-in-law, Bernadette Hendricks, in their R2m fraud trial...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics