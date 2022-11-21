×

News

Convicted fraudster testifies against former co-accused

By Devon Koen - 21 November 2022

A former administration clerk and convicted fraudster, Rochanda Leander, turned on her former co-accused, including her mother-in-law, when she took to the stand in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday.

Leander, who was sentenced to seven years behind bars after pleading guilty, testified on behalf of the state against former friend and Keens Wholesalers colleague Megan Brooks, Brooks’s then boyfriend, Leeroy Bezuidenhout, and her mother-in-law, Bernadette Hendricks, in their R2m fraud trial...

