Bay robbery gang linked to Western Cape syndicate?
Description of suspects and modus operandi match those in neighbouring province, sources reveal
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 21 November 2022
A robbery gang that has been targeting high-end properties on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay could be linked to a syndicate that has been using the same modus operandi in remote areas of the Western Cape for more than five years.
And while detectives are hopeful the links they have established are enough to tie the slick robbers to the string of cases across the provincial border, Bay police are investigating the latest incident in which a husband and wife were robbed in their Colleen Glen home in Gqeberha...
Bay robbery gang linked to Western Cape syndicate?
Description of suspects and modus operandi match those in neighbouring province, sources reveal
A robbery gang that has been targeting high-end properties on the outskirts of Nelson Mandela Bay could be linked to a syndicate that has been using the same modus operandi in remote areas of the Western Cape for more than five years.
And while detectives are hopeful the links they have established are enough to tie the slick robbers to the string of cases across the provincial border, Bay police are investigating the latest incident in which a husband and wife were robbed in their Colleen Glen home in Gqeberha...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics