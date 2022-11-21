The outer walls seem to be well-maintained, while the metal gates, fencing and gate motor all appear to be intact.
Abandoned properties haunt Humewood ratepayers
Vagrants, vandalism and crime on the up as errant owners fail to act
News reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
A vacant property in Humewood is proving to be a headache for neighbours in the upmarket area as vagrants are carrying the house away brick by brick.
The property is not the only troublesome one, and residents fear the decay and dilapidation are bringing their property values down.
Crime is also a growing concern for residents as they have watched these properties slowly waste away and become an eyesore in their neighbourhood.
Residents have sent one of the property owners a list of demands, threatening legal action should he not secure and look after the house, which has become a regular target for criminal elements.
In the past week, the property owner made certain assurances that he would secure the property and take steps to improve its condition.
The area’s ward councillor has also been approached, and said property owners would be held accountable for letting their homes go to ruin, possibly facing fines as well as legal action.
In October, Gqeberha attorney Gerald Freedman, representing a group of fed-up Humewood residents, sent a letter of demand to the owner of a property where Glengarry Crescent and Chalmers Road meet.
According to the letter, the property has been abandoned for a number of years and allowed to decay.
The situation reached boiling point when vagrants started stripping the home and taking shelter there.
On October 24, at about 5.15am, neighbours heard “a terrible noise and gunshots were fired”.
Freedman confirmed the contents of the letter.
It is clear the house is not inhabited just by looking through the front gate.
There is no furniture in the main living rooms, and the large windows have no blinds or curtains to keep out prying eyes.
Through a side gate, shattered glass can be seen on the ground where a pane was broken out of an aluminium frame door.
Since the letter of demand was sent to the owner, efforts have been made to improve the unkempt garden.
The grass had been cut, and several overgrown shrubs and bushes trimmed.
“A few weeks ago I spotted people carrying something out of the yard that looked like a geyser.
“I phone the police and they drove past, but by that time the men were already gone.
“I asked the police what we can do about the situation and they said the property owner has to report the matter and open a case,” a neighbour said, declining to be named.
Freedman’s letter demanded that the property be secured as soon as possible to ensure vagrants could no longer gain access or take shelter there.
The letter said several structures had been erected on the property, and if the owner did not have approved plans for them they should be regarded as illegal and demolished.
Attempts to reach the property owner were unsuccessful.
However, upon visiting the property last week, The Herald found a man and woman with a set of keys, seemingly inspecting the house.
When asked about the condition of the property and complaints from neighbours, they were reluctant to respond.
“The property is being renovated,” was their only reply before going inside.
About a kilometre away, in Cathcart Road, residents have raised similar concerns over an empty plot that has become overgrown after the house that once occupied it was demolished several months ago.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE:
