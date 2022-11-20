Deputy president David Mabuza’s motorcade was involved in a horrific accident that left one person dead in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.
In a statement, the SA Police Service confirmed a member of the SAPS protection unit was killed in the crash.
“The SAPS confirms that at about 10.30am on Sunday, the deputy president’s motorcade was travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when one of the backup vehicles’ tyre burst, causing the vehicle to roll over,” said Col Athlenda Mathe.
“Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene, while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.”
Meanwhile, SAPS national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased officer.
He also wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.
A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Middelburg police station.
TimesLIVE
One dead as David Mabuza’s convoy crashes in Middelburg
Image: Supplied
