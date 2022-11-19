“Upon arrival, they discovered a shack that was locked and already on fire. During the inspection of the scene, the charred bodies of two young boys aged three and five were discovered. As part of the police investigation into the incident, Grabouw police took witness statements and the suspect, who is the mother of the children, was subsequently arrested.”
Western Cape mother arrested after fire kills children locked in shack
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
Police have arrested a 35-year-old Western Cape mother after her two young children died in a shack fire on Friday.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said the incident happened in an informal settlement in Grabouw. An investigation by police revealed the shack in which the children died had been locked.
“The arrest relates to an incident where Grabouw police were called out to the Waterworks informal settlement in the early hours of Friday morning,” said Potelwa.
“Upon arrival, they discovered a shack that was locked and already on fire. During the inspection of the scene, the charred bodies of two young boys aged three and five were discovered. As part of the police investigation into the incident, Grabouw police took witness statements and the suspect, who is the mother of the children, was subsequently arrested.”
Potelwa said the woman appeared in the Grabouw magistrate's court the same day.
