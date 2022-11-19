×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Thirty-eight people injured in bus accident on N1 near Rawsonville

By TImesLIVE - 19 November 2022
Eight people were seriously injured in the accident but nobody died.
Eight people were seriously injured in the accident but nobody died.
Image: Supplied

Thirty-eight people, including children, were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 in Rawsonville.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found the bus lying on its side partially in the yellow lane. A triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients. On closer inspection, 30 patients had injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while eight were seriously hurt. Fortunately, no fatal injuries were apparent,  the emergency service said.

ER24, Metro EMS and various other medical services treated the patients before transporting them to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Dawn Humphries
DHL Stormers Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy tour

Most Read