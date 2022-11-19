Outcry as IFP let off the hook in Abaqulusi municipality

Some political parties in Abaqulusi municipality (Vryheid) in northern KwaZulu-Natal are up in arms after the governing IFP was let off the hook as the council on Thursday voted to keep mayor Mncedisi Maphisa and his deputy Mandla Mazibuko in office.
This despite damning findings against the two in a report compiled by the ethics committee last month.
The municipality is run by the IFP through a coalition as there is no majority party.
The report found that Maphisa incurred wasteful expenditure of R513,063 by using VIP protection and a backup vehicle in contravention of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) regulations.
The report found no threat analysis had been done and permission had not been sought for this expenditure. The report also found there was wasteful expenditure on renting a mayoral vehicle (Toyota Prado) at R187,489.
The report was also scathing of Mazibuko, finding there was unauthorised expenditure of R103,500 on VIP security without a threat analysis being conducted.
It recommended a full investigation be carried out into these matters.
DA provincial chairperson Dean Macpherson said the party was alarmed at the outcome of the council meeting.
“Instead of voting in favour of the report along with the DA, the FF+ voted with the IFP to defend this alleged corruption and shelve the report.”
He said the FF+ had collaborated in shielding the alleged corruption, causing a deadlock in council which led to IFP speaker Michael Khumalo casting a deciding vote.
The DA would be exploring remedial action which would include meeting with the IFP leadership, he said.
The ANC also expressed its disappointment. The party’s Mzala Nxumalo (Vryheid) regional secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said this has given it further impetus to report the IFP to the public protector’s office.
The EFF called for Maphisa and Mazibuko to step down.
The EFF's provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala said for a party whose manifesto was grounded on clean governance and rooting out corruption, the EFF found the IFP's support for the two distasteful.
“This clearly shows a lack of consequence management in our government and also an abuse of democracy after these findings,” Twala said.
Outcry as IFP let off the hook in Abaqulusi municipality
Image: Abaqulusi Municipality
