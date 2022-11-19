Speaking during the launch, Zuma said the book’s main aim was to address a “single and false narrative” that his nine years as president were a waste.
First copy of Zuma's book fetches R20,000 at launch
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The first printed copy of former president Jacob Zuma’s book was bought for R20,000 at a mini-auction during its official launch in Durban on Friday.
Titled Jacob Zuma Speaks, the book was officially launched by the Jacob G Zuma Foundation.
Bidding started at R500, but quickly escalated with unionist Muzi Khumalo offering R16,000 before being persuaded to up his bid to R20,000. The book retails for R280 at bookstores.
According to the foundation, the book, which was released in late 2021, has sold thousands of copies.
Khumalo, general secretary of the Construction, Mining, Energy, and Engineering Workers Union (Comeewu), said the price of the book was far less than what the book was worth.
He said it was part of the union's donation to the foundation.
“The book tells a story about a chapter of a South African life when a president was seriously driving the transformation of the economy and bringing the economy into the hands of people. That book for me is very important for future generations to address a narrative that Zuma was corrupt,” said Khumalo.
Those at the launch included former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, former SAA chair Dudu Myeni and advocate Dali Mpofu.
Speaking during the launch, Zuma said the book’s main aim was to address a “single and false narrative” that his nine years as president were a waste.
President Cyril Ramaphosa reportedly spoke about “nine wasted years” under Zuma during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in February 2019.
Zuma said it was shocking the statement was made by Ramaphosa, who was his deputy and worked with him during his years as a president.
“At the end, he stands up and says he has been part of the wasted nine years, which included him because we were with him.”
Zuma said Ramaphosa at the time was part of the government and participated in its programmes.
“In other words, he was saying ‘look, this is was what we have been doing and it was nothing'. If this was said by someone who was not in government, it would have not been an issue,” Zuma said.
He said the book touched on several issues, including the declaration of free higher education, the ocean economy, and how Eskom’s load-shedding came about.
On Eskom, Zuma said the ongoing load-shedding was “man-made” by people who wanted to make a business out of it. Zuma The former president said he did much for the country, including providing electricity in rural communities.
The book's author, Sipho Seepe, said there were a lot of changes that occurred during Zuma’s presidency and that it was important to address the facts.
Seepe said under the “nine wasted years’” two universities were built — Sol Plaatje University and the University of Mpumalanga — education issues were addressed with a focus on basic education and there were a lot of changes in healthcare development.
“People need to read the book for them to know the truth so that they can be clued up about what happened as it relies on facts. The statement that there were nine wasted years is false, untrue, and propaganda that is not sustainable,” said Seepe.
TimesLIVE
