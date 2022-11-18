×

News

WATCH LIVE | Murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa

By TimesLIVE - 18 November 2022

The murder trial of the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is expected to resume at the high court in Pretoria on Friday morning.

Meyiwa’s long-time friend Tumelo Madlala is expected to take the stand to continue with his cross-examination.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot on October 26 2014 while visiting his girlfriend in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

TimesLIVE

