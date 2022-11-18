×

News

Stage 4 load-shedding implemented on Friday morning

By Herald Reporter - 18 November 2022
Stage 4 load-shedding was implemented on Friday morning
Image: 123RF / beercrafter

Stage 4 load-shedding has been implemented with immediate effect until further notice.

Eskom said in a statement tweeted at 5.54am that breakdowns amounting to 17 056MW of generation capacity, low pumped storage dam levels and lack of diesel necessitated the move to stage 4 load-shedding at 5.26am.

No further information was available.

Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:

