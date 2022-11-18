×

Pre-festive season swoop on Nelson Mandela Bay taverns

Several transgressions found by metro police, police and liquor board officials, but only one fine issued

By Yolanda Palezweni - 18 November 2022

Using municipal land, illegal water pipes connected and unlawful managers behind the bar.

These were some of the issues found during a tavern clampdown by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, metro police, police and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board on Thursday..

