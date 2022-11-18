New bid to honour Mfengu people buried in Richmond Hill
Bay historian wants graves to be formally recognised and accuses authorities of neglecting African heritage
Premium
By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 18 November 2022
A Nelson Mandela Bay historian is opening old wounds in his quest to get the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and other government entities to formally conserve the century-old Mfengu graves discovered in Richmond Park.
The graves were discovered in 2008 when the SA Police Service (SAPS) was meant to build a 10111 call centre on the land adjoining the park in Richmond Hill during the preparations leading up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup...
New bid to honour Mfengu people buried in Richmond Hill
Bay historian wants graves to be formally recognised and accuses authorities of neglecting African heritage
A Nelson Mandela Bay historian is opening old wounds in his quest to get the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and other government entities to formally conserve the century-old Mfengu graves discovered in Richmond Park.
The graves were discovered in 2008 when the SA Police Service (SAPS) was meant to build a 10111 call centre on the land adjoining the park in Richmond Hill during the preparations leading up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics