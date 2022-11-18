Nelson Mandela Bay leaders want to buy land for squatters
Municipality moves to relocate people living in informal settlements under dangerous conditions
By Andisa Bonani - 18 November 2022
The city’s political leaders want the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to start buying privately owned property to house people living in informal settlements that have been flagged as dangerous.
Living on flood lines, under power lines and methane-gas-prone land that is hazardous for human habitation are just some of the dangers picked up during the municipality’s pre-feasibility assessment...
