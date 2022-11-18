Late night raid on St Albans prison cells

Prison cells housing more than 1,900 inmates, some serving multiple life sentences, were swept during a raid at St Albans correctional centre on Thursday night.
More than 50 emergency security officials clad in riot gear and armed with only batons and pepper spray raided cell blocks in search of contraband in the operation led by correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale and acting regional commissioner Lucky Mthethwa.
Rumbling footsteps signalled the start of the raid in the maximum security section as the emergency security team targeted seven cells
At about 1.15am as the facility fell quite, the security team from six management areas, including St Albans, Kirkwood, East London and Mthatha, had confiscated a total of 185 contraband substances and R553 in cash.
These comprises 21 cellphones, 38 cellphone accessories, makeshift chargers fashioned from live wires, 38 tik, and 49 dagga bankies.
“We did the raid as part of our normal security operations. It focused on St Albans correctional facility for the past two or three days,” Thobakgale said.
“We aim to keep clean facilities, first in terms of contraband [such as] cellphones and unlawful objects.
“This is also to help the offenders keep a clean record. If they don't, we have to discipline them.”
He said officials conducted the search operation in line with the department’s approved policies and standard operating procedures to ensure, among others, the inmates’ rights are protected.
