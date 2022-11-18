Motsepe said the country needs hope and to see all South Africans coming together.
'If you participate in politics you lose focus’: Motsepe rejects nomination for ANC presidency position
Image: Alaister Russell
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has seemingly rejected his nomination for the ANC presidency position.
Motsepe was nominated by a branch in Limpopo last month to contest the position of ruling party president against President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior party members.
Speaking on SABC News, the businessman and Confederation of African Football (Caf) president said he would like to stay out of politics to focus on issues that unite South Africans.
“It’s important for people like myself, in particular, to keep focusing on the things that bring us together across political parties and across backgrounds from which we come. And keep away from politics, because if you participate in politics you lose the focus, you lose the broader obligation,” he said.
The ANC's 54th national conference will take place from December 16 to 20 at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.
Motsepe said the country needs hope and to see all South Africans coming together.
“I’m not just hopeful but confident that after the elections in Nasrec and in the new year there will be greater unity within the ANC, and there will also be greater unity and engagements across all political parties for all South Africans to come together,” he said.
Daily Maverick reported that a branch in Limpopo, in Mandagshoek outside Burgersfort, endorsed Motsepe’s name during a branch general meeting. It calls its campaign “Unity 2022”.
Branch chairperson Mabushe Makolana told the publication Motsepe’s name was put forward because, among the presidential candidates, “none is equal to the task”.
“The ANC is in a serious crisis. We are not against Ramaphosa but all we are saying is to rescue the party will take a lot, including having someone credible with a clean reputation at the top.
“Motsepe has made a tremendous contribution to the country. He is a neutral figure, is not aligned with any faction and is trusted even outside our borders. That is the kind of leadership the ANC needs now,” said Makolana.
TimesLIVE conducted a poll asking readers if they would vote for Motsepe as president.
Many (44%) said he has what it takes to lead, 43% said he should focus on being a businessman and 14% said they would not vote for him because rich people cannot lead a country.
